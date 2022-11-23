Ledama Tells of Kanini Kega Over Claims of Betrayal From Azimio Camp

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has told of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Mp over after he claimed that a section of Azimio lawmakers did not vote for him and would have lost were it not for the intervention of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on his social media handles Senator Ledama told the former Kieni MP that he should not talk of betrayal from the Raila-led camp.

“Kanini Kega ,as Azimio stood by you, I campaigned and voted for you and that is why you won,” he said.

Senator Ledama argued that the Azimio coalition picked Kanini Kega over former Ndaragwa member of parliament and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

“We chose you over Jeremiah Kioni and that is a fact,” the Senator divulged the intrigues before the EALA vote.

Kanini Kega on Wednesday morning claimed that a section of Azimio MPs did not vote for him even after him having aggressively campaigned for Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

“I thought my people from Azimio would support me but I was shocked when the voting was done. Some of them voted for people I did not even recognize. I could not believe that would happen to me considering how I stuck out my neck for one of their own,” Kega lamented during a radio interview with Inooro Fm.

The Uhuru close ally further urged Mt Kenya residents and politicians to rally behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as he is the current Central region’s topmost government official.

“Rigathi did well in uniting us, this is the only senior leader we have in Mt Kenya. We need to rally behind him as a region,” Kega urged.

