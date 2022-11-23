Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ledama Tells of Kanini Kega Over Claims of Betrayal From Azimio Camp

By

Published

625e94a6498a4844

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has told of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Mp over after he claimed that a section of Azimio lawmakers did not vote for him and would have lost were it not for the intervention of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on his social media handles Senator Ledama told the former Kieni MP that he should not talk of betrayal from the Raila-led camp.

“Kanini Kega ,as Azimio stood by you, I campaigned and voted for you and that is why you won,” he said.

Senator Ledama argued that the Azimio coalition picked Kanini Kega over former Ndaragwa member of parliament and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

“We chose you over Jeremiah Kioni and that is a fact,” the Senator divulged the intrigues before the EALA vote.

Kanini Kega on Wednesday morning claimed that a section of Azimio MPs did not vote for him even after him having aggressively campaigned for Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

“I thought my people from Azimio would support me but I was shocked when the voting was done. Some of them voted for people I did not even recognize. I could not believe that would happen to me considering how I stuck out my neck for one of their own,” Kega lamented during a radio interview with Inooro Fm.

The Uhuru close ally further urged Mt Kenya residents and politicians to rally behind Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as he is the current Central region’s topmost government official.

“Rigathi did well in uniting us, this is the only senior leader we have in Mt Kenya. We need to rally behind him as a region,” Kega urged.

 Also Read: Raila Suffers Another Blow as Kanini Kega Declares DP Gachagua Mt Kenya Kingpin

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019