Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ledama’s Advice To President Ruto On Collecting More Revenue

By

Published

unnamed

File image of Narok Senator Ledama Olekina

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has urged President William Ruto to lower taxes if he wants to collect more revenue.

In a statement on Saturday, June 3, Ledama said that lowering taxes will encourage Kenyans to start businesses and pay taxes.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza government should shift focus from the arithmetic effect to the economic effect, which will enable the government to collect more taxes.

“If you want to collect more revenue  The Hon William Ruto you should lower taxes to encourage more people to start businesses and you will collect more taxes -economic effect -rather than what you are doing focusing on the arithmetic effect where your aim is to collect more taxes by increasing taxes,” said Ledama.

The second-term senator argued that raising taxes will push investors out of the country and go to other African states where they are welcomed.

“The unintended consequences will be to send investors to other countries such as Zambia where they are being welcomed. Case in point the agricultural sector,” he added.

Ledama’s sentiments echo that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has called on the Kenya Kwanza government to stop overtaxing Kenyans saying most people are struggling.

The Azimio la Umoja chief has instead urged the President Ruto-led administration to consult stakeholders and come up with ways of raising revenue without hurting Kenyans.

“Sometimes, you can milk a cow too much until only blood comes out. You promised to fight for hustlers, now mama mbogas are being oppressed as they go about their mama mboga businesses,” Raila says.

Also Read: Senator Ledama Reveals How He Was Rigged Out of State Commendation Award

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019