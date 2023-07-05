Connect with us

Politics

Ledama’s Appeal To ODM MPs Who Visited State House

By

Published

 

FB IMG 1688539876287

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has slammed ODM MPs who visited President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday. 

In a statement via Twitter on Wednesday July 5, Ledama asked the MPs to resign from their seats and seek fresh mandate from the electorate. 

“This constant state house visits by rogue ODM legislators who signed a covenant with the people through the party is so grotesque! I wish they would just man up and resign from their positions and seek the peoples mandate through their new found concubine,” he stated. 

The ODM MPs from Nyanza held a meeting with the Head of State over development in the region. 

President Ruto in a statement after meeting the Nyanza MPs affirmed that he would work with leaders from across the country without reservation. 

“We will work with leaders across the country without reservation or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation, to deliver services to the people. This is what the Constitution demands and what all Kenyans deserve,” said Ruto. 

The MPs who were in the meeting include; Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Prof. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata).

The meeting was also attended by ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Interior PS Raymond Omollo. 

FB IMG 1688539927193

Jalang’o in a tweet after the State House meeting vowed to continue working with President Ruto for the benefits of his constituents. 

“Our resolve to work with William Ruto was not a gimmick. We will support the president and we must support the president. When the president loses we all lose. Ruto is Kenya one,” he stated.

Also Read: Cherargei, Ledama Reject SRC Proposal To Increase Salaries For Government Officials 

