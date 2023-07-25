Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Legal Drama Unfolds: Magistrate Orders Release of MP Babu Owino’s Phone in Subversive Activities Case

By

Published

be2743d8 e77d 48ec b271 9908da5a4dcf 1689923765

Magistrate Francis Kyambia has issued a directive to the Officer in Charge of Industrial Area police station to release the mobile phone of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his six co-accused persons, once the forensic investigation is completed.

The court further ordered that all other accused individuals’ mobile phones should be released as soon as the forensic analysis is concluded.

“All other accused mobile phones to be released as soon as the forensic analysis is done,” court directed.

This development came during a mention of the case where the seven accused individuals, including Babu Owino and Calvin Gaucho, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit subversive activities.

The specific nature of the alleged subversive activities was not mentioned in the report.

During the court session, the magistrate also addressed an issue raised by the second accused person, Calvin Gaucho.

Gaucho informed the court that he had been assaulted by the investigating officer during his arrest.

In response, the magistrate directed Gaucho to file a formal complaint about the alleged assault at any police station within the Kilimani jurisdiction.

The seven individuals involved in this case, namely Babu Owino, Calvin Gaucho, Tom Ondongo Ong’udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo, and Willys Owino Baraka, were charged on July 19 with conspiracy to commit subversive activities.

The magistrate scheduled the next mention of the case for August 3, allowing more time for the ongoing investigations and the resolution of the assault complaint made by Calvin Gaucho.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019