Legal Drama Unfolds: Magistrate Orders Release of MP Babu Owino’s Phone in Subversive Activities Case

Magistrate Francis Kyambia has issued a directive to the Officer in Charge of Industrial Area police station to release the mobile phone of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his six co-accused persons, once the forensic investigation is completed.

“All other accused mobile phones to be released as soon as the forensic analysis is done,” court directed.

This development came during a mention of the case where the seven accused individuals, including Babu Owino and Calvin Gaucho, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit subversive activities.

The specific nature of the alleged subversive activities was not mentioned in the report.

During the court session, the magistrate also addressed an issue raised by the second accused person, Calvin Gaucho.

Gaucho informed the court that he had been assaulted by the investigating officer during his arrest.

In response, the magistrate directed Gaucho to file a formal complaint about the alleged assault at any police station within the Kilimani jurisdiction.

The seven individuals involved in this case, namely Babu Owino, Calvin Gaucho, Tom Ondongo Ong’udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo, and Willys Owino Baraka, were charged on July 19 with conspiracy to commit subversive activities.

The magistrate scheduled the next mention of the case for August 3, allowing more time for the ongoing investigations and the resolution of the assault complaint made by Calvin Gaucho.