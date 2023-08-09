Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of 15 MPs Who Have Never Spoken in Parliament

By

Published

oscar data 1320x742 1

Oscar Sudi

Mzalendo Trust has released a report detailing the performance of Members of Parliament since they were elected in 2022. 

The report highlighted 15 MPs who have never made any contribution in the house since their election. 

Out of the 15, 7 MPs are from the ruling UDA party, 2 from the ODM party, 2 from ANC, 2 Independent MPs, 1 from Jubilee and another 1 from the Wiper party.

The MPs include; Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West).

Others are Ronald  Karauri (Kasarani), Mohamed Soud (Mvita), Paul Chebor (Rongai), Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga), Joseph Iraya (Nominated), Teresia Wanjiru (Nominated), Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru Woman Rep) and Muthoni Marubu (Lamu Woman Rep).

Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Innocent Momanyi (Bobasi) and Mohamed Soud (Mvita) have also not made any contribution. 

The report also pointed out most active MPs in the National Assembly. They include; Makali Mulu of Kitui Central (Wiper), Beatrice Elachi who is Dagoretti North MP (ODM), Seme MP James Nyikal (ODM), Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga (ODM) and Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku (DP).

In the Senate the report named Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Eddy Oketch (Migori), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) as top contributors. 

The performance of the lawmakers was determined by the number of times individual MPs speak in Parliament (speech counts) and as captured in the Parliamentary Hansard.

“Whereas the performance of the House constitutes all the bills, motions, petitions, questions and papers (reports) considered by the house. We also highlight the key moments of the house after the House goes for recess sine die,” Mzalendo stated.

Also Read: Raila Gives Kioni New Role in the Bipartisan Negotiations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019