List of 15 MPs Who Have Never Spoken in Parliament

Mzalendo Trust has released a report detailing the performance of Members of Parliament since they were elected in 2022.

The report highlighted 15 MPs who have never made any contribution in the house since their election.

Out of the 15, 7 MPs are from the ruling UDA party, 2 from the ODM party, 2 from ANC, 2 Independent MPs, 1 from Jubilee and another 1 from the Wiper party.

The MPs include; Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), George Aladwa (Makadara) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West).

Others are Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), Mohamed Soud (Mvita), Paul Chebor (Rongai), Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga), Joseph Iraya (Nominated), Teresia Wanjiru (Nominated), Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru Woman Rep) and Muthoni Marubu (Lamu Woman Rep).

Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Innocent Momanyi (Bobasi) and Mohamed Soud (Mvita) have also not made any contribution.

The report also pointed out most active MPs in the National Assembly. They include; Makali Mulu of Kitui Central (Wiper), Beatrice Elachi who is Dagoretti North MP (ODM), Seme MP James Nyikal (ODM), Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga (ODM) and Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku (DP).

In the Senate the report named Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Eddy Oketch (Migori), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) as top contributors.

The performance of the lawmakers was determined by the number of times individual MPs speak in Parliament (speech counts) and as captured in the Parliamentary Hansard.

“Whereas the performance of the House constitutes all the bills, motions, petitions, questions and papers (reports) considered by the house. We also highlight the key moments of the house after the House goes for recess sine die,” Mzalendo stated.

