List of 15 Politicians Kenya Kwanza Has Nominated to EALA

The ruling United United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) has fronted 15 individuals for consideration to serve in the East African East African Legislative Assembly.

The individuals include; Former nominated MP David Sankok, Mombasa Gubernatorial Aspirant Hassan Omar, Rebecca Merikeju Lowoiya, Zipporah Kering, Godfrey Maina Karobia and Joel Okengo Nyambane.

Others are; Fredrick Muteti Charles, Falhadha Dekow Iman, Dr. Abdikadir Omar Aden, Anne Too, Jonas Misto V. Kuko, Cyprian Kubai Iringo, Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom, Yasser Ali Sheikh Bajaber, and Salim Mohammed Busidy.

Kenya has been allocated nine seats in EALA with 5 going to Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the other four to the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

The UDA list emerged after the ODM made public the names of six candidates it has for EALA seats.

Among the six nominees is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s last born daughter Winnie Odinga.

The other five are; Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, Mohamed Diriye (Wajir), Timothy Bosire (Nyamira), Beatrice Askul (Turkana) and Justus Kizito who is the immediate former Shinyalu constituency MP.

Suleiman Shahbal had abandoned his bid for the Mombasa governorship in favor of the current governor, Abdulswamada Nassir.

Shahbal also worked closely with the Azimio la Umoja leadership in campaigning for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in the run-up to the August 9 election.

Winnie Odinga, on the other hand, was instrumental in her father’s campaigns, even clashing with some of his allies.

Reports of her impending nomination to EALA sparked out last month but she condemned the reports.

“I have not applied for EALA, nor has any official comms come from the party. Just a disgruntled incoming CS bothered by the girl,” Winnie Odinga stated in October 2022.

