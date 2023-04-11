List of 7 Politicians Who Will Represent Kenya Kwanza During Bi-Partisan Talks

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has unveiled a seven-member team that will engage with Azimio during bipartisan negotiations.

The team includes; Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Tharaka MP George Murugara, nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse and Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan.

Others are Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei and Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika.

The seven members were picked during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House on Tuesday April 11.

In a presser after the meeting, National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah stated that the team has been directed to strictly adhere to the Constitution in addressing when addressing matters being raised by the opposition.

Azimio last week picked Azimio constituting Senator Ledama Ole Kina (Narok) and his Kitui counterpart, Enock Wambui as some of the lawmakers who will represent the opposition during the negotiations. Others are Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), David Pkosing (Pokot South), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Amina Mnyanzai (Malindi).

The Raila-led camp has also poked holes in the Kenya Kwanza team claiming that some of the members are from parties that are still in Azimio and therefore would sabotage the talks.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Azimio claimed that Adan Keyanan of Jubilee and Mnwengi Mutesi of Maendelo Chap Chap should not be in the list.

“We are totally surprised and stunned by the fact that they have appointed Hon. Adan Keynan who is a member of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition,” Wandayi stated.

He added, “Legally, Maendeleo Chap Chap and Jubilee Party remain bonified members of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.”

