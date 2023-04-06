List Of 7 Raila Allies Who Will Represent Azimio in Bipartisan Talks

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has unveiled a list of seven lawmakers who represent the coalition during bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

They include Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.

Others are; Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda).

The team was unveiled during the Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi in Machakos County.

Azimio proposed the team to recommend the lowering of the cost of living, price of fuel, opening of IEBC servers and reviewing of the 2010 constitution among other issues.

“The joint committee should recommend measures to lower the cost of unga, fuel, electricity and school fees and conduct a review and forensic audit of the servers used by the IEBC before, during, and after the 2022 presidential election,

“Review the appointment and dismissal of IEBC Commissioners, including their tenure of office, and recommend institutional, policy, legal, and constitutional mechanisms, restructuring and reforms of the IEBC,” Azimio said in a statement.

The opposition camp also reiterated the need to have the dialogue expanded outside parliament.

President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is yet to release its list of lawmakers who will engage with Azimio.

The ruling coalition is however expected to have a Parliamentary Group Meeting next week.

Also Read: How Senior Government Official Acted As An Intermediary During Ruto Raila Truce Talks