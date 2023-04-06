Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List Of 7 Raila Allies Who Will Represent Azimio in Bipartisan Talks

By

Published

nwhhchsvurcvc2kv505f43fc4e74d2f 2

File image of Raila Odinga and Edwin Sifuna

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has unveiled a list of seven lawmakers who represent the coalition during bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. 

They include Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua. 

Others are; Amina Mnyanzi (Malindi), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), David Pkosing (Pokot South) and Otiende Amollo (Rarieda).

The team was unveiled during the Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group meeting at Stoni Athi in Machakos County. 

Azimio proposed the team to recommend the lowering of the cost of living, price of fuel, opening of IEBC servers and reviewing of the 2010 constitution among other issues. 

“The joint committee should recommend measures to lower the cost of unga, fuel, electricity and school fees and conduct a review and forensic audit of the servers used by the IEBC before, during, and after the 2022 presidential election,

“Review the appointment and dismissal of IEBC Commissioners, including their tenure of office, and recommend institutional, policy, legal, and constitutional mechanisms, restructuring and reforms of the IEBC,” Azimio said in a statement.

The opposition camp also reiterated the need to have the dialogue expanded outside parliament.

President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is yet to release its list of lawmakers who will engage with Azimio.

The ruling coalition is however expected to have a Parliamentary Group Meeting next week. 

Also Read: How Senior Government Official Acted As An Intermediary During Ruto Raila Truce Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019