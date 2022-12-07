List of 9 Demands Raila Has Sent to the Kenya Kwanza Government after the Kamukunji Meeting 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Odinga has issued 11 demands to the President Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza government failure to which the opposition camp threatened unspecified consequences.

Speaking on Wednesday December 7 at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, the former premier revealed the ‘Kamukunji Declaration’ which was read by National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Below are the nine demands the Raila camp gave to President William Ruto.

1.Restore subsidies to unga, fuel, school fees and electricity by January 2023 failure to which Kenyans will be free to take such steps as they may deem fit to ease the burden of the yoke upon their shoulders.

2.Restore and enhance cash transfers to the elderly and vulnerable

3.Enhance the Linda Mama Programme to protect pregnant mothers.

4.Institute discipline, order and clarity in its Cabinet ministers’ declarations

5.Embark on an inclusive and consultative process to reconstitute IEBC failure to which Kenyans will be free to resort to other measures that will enable them attain this goal.

6.Ensure ethnic and regional balance in State, Civil Service appointments

7.Restore Kazi Mtaani project and be made available to those who find it useful while others pursue options like Ruto’s mjengo.

8.Permanently discard plans to import Genetically Modified Foods and seeds. The Ruto administration to adhere to the rule of law and constitutional provisions on public participation and enactment of relevant legislation.

9. Constitute Hustler Fund in line with the law, and the correct legislation with no threats to the youth. The youth who have picked the funds must be encouraged not to panic or commit suicide in the event they default. Those who can’t pay won’t have to pay.

