Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of 9 Demands Raila Has Sent to the Kenya Kwanza Government after the Kamukunji Meeting 

By

Published

FB IMG 1670430648606

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Odinga has issued 11 demands to the President Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza government failure to which the opposition camp threatened unspecified consequences.

Speaking on Wednesday December 7 at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, the former premier revealed the ‘Kamukunji Declaration’ which was read by National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Below are the nine demands the Raila camp gave to President William Ruto.

1.Restore subsidies to unga, fuel, school fees and electricity by January 2023 failure to which Kenyans will be free to take such steps as they may deem fit to ease the burden of the yoke upon their shoulders.

2.Restore and enhance cash transfers to the elderly and vulnerable  

3.Enhance the Linda Mama Programme to protect pregnant mothers.

4.Institute discipline, order and clarity in its Cabinet ministers’ declarations

5.Embark on an inclusive and consultative process to reconstitute IEBC failure to which Kenyans will be free to resort to other measures that will enable them attain this goal.

6.Ensure ethnic and regional balance in State, Civil Service appointments

7.Restore Kazi Mtaani project and be made available to those who find it useful while others pursue options like Ruto’s mjengo.

8.Permanently discard plans to import Genetically Modified Foods and seeds. The Ruto administration to adhere to the rule of law and constitutional provisions on public participation and enactment of relevant legislation.

9. Constitute Hustler Fund in line with the law, and the correct legislation with no threats to the youth. The youth who have picked the funds must be encouraged not to panic or commit suicide in the event they default. Those who can’t pay won’t have to pay.

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza MP Wants Winnie Odinga Summoned After Skipping State House Meeting

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019