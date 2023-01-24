Connect with us

Politics

List of Big Names Who Missed Raila Odinga’s Kamukunji Rally

By

Published

File image of ODM leader Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Monday January 23 held a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi moments after returning from South Africa. 

The opposition chief made demands to the Kenya Kwanza government following rigging allegations of the 2022 general election.

Raila demanded for the resignation of the Kenya Kwanza government citing that it came to power illegally. 

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country,” Raila said.

He also demanded for the IEBC servers to be opened and be audited.

Despite the fact that the rally was peaceful and successful, many key opposition figures were conspicuously absent from the Kamukunji grounds.

KANU chairman Gideon Moi who is a principal in the Azimio la Umoja coalition has been in Antigua and Barbuda on an election observer mission with the Commonwealth Observer Team.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been out of the country since last year. The self proclaimed Mombasa Sultan has been to the UK, France, Germany and the US and is currently in Dubai according to his social media handles.

ODM National chairman John Mbadi, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga were also absent from the rally.

The rally was also skipped by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, James Orengo (Siaya), Simba Arat (Kisii), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), and former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu.

Homa Bay Governor Wanga was attending a consultative meeting of the Governor’s Lands, Housing, and Development Committee, while Arati and Fernandes Barasa were meeting with the Treasury CS.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed and Jubilee party vice chair David Murathe were also missing from the rally. 

Also Read: President Ruto Responds to Raila's Kamukunji Demands

