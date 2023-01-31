List of Former Cabinet Ministers Who Have Landed Jobs in the Private Sector 

A number of former Cabinet Secretaries who served in the previous administration under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta have landed new jobs while others are taking time to enjoy retirement.

Former Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia has turned into academia after exiting government.

“I cooled off from a very busy office schedule, rested and socialised in the month of November and December while giving back to the community.I was and continue to be the chancellor of St Paul’s University and a trustee of the University of Nairobi (UoN) Foundation,” She told a local newspaper.

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru last weekend confirmed that he is the new President of Jumo, a South African based financial services start-up.

“We are honoured to be able to welcome Joe to Jumo. He brings an invaluable perspective given his experience as an entrepreneur, Google executive and regulator,” said Jumo founder Andrew Watkins-Ball.

Former Tourism minister Najib Balala works for Fauna and Flora International (FFI), an international NGO dedicated to protecting threatened wildlife and habitats.

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is doing farming and charity while former Transport CS James Macharia is doing private business.

Former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has also taken the same path, saying that whatever he is doing now remains private.

Former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa on the other hand has joined active politics and is always in the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya public rallies.

CS without portfolio Raphael Tuju also entered private practice, particularly after her name was mentioned among those who wanted the 2022 Presidential Election to be moderated in Raila’s favor.

Former Education CS, Prof George Magoha, who died on Tuesday last week, had landed a job as a professor of surgery at Maseno University.

