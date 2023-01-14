Connect with us

Politics

List of Goodies President Ruto Received During His Homa Bay Visit

By

Published

FB IMG 1673690547836

File Image of President Ruto in Homa Bay.

President William Ruto on Friday January 13, received a warm welcome during his official visit to Homa Bay County. 

Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga who hosted the Head of State presented him with maize flour called Mokwa which is produced in the county and 200 Kilograms of fish.

“Your Excellency, because you have been kind and you have visited us, we have some gifts. Your Excellency, we have a 200kg fish, that is why we are talking about the introduction of processing in the area.

“Also, Your Excellency, Mokwa is the unga we are producing in Gwasi constituency Homa Bay County,” Governor Wanga announced while handing the goodies to President Ruto.

20230114 105427

President Ruto With Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga

The Head of State was also presented with a locally crafted traditional hat, local omena delicacy from Lake Victoria, and pineapples among other fruits.

Additionally Governor Gladys Wanga gifted Ruto a cow with the word ‘President’ written on it. 

President Ruto on his part pledged to construct a fish market in the area to boost the county’s economy.

“The fish you have given us will be part of the processing industry to distribute the product to other parts of the country,” Ruto stated.

Adding that, “You will have a chance to process all the fish from the region. Also, after the construction of the fish market, I will come in December to buy some fish.” 

FB IMG 1673690507901

File image of President Ruto and Governor Wanga.

Ruto had earlier launched the first phase of the affordable housing construction project in Homa Bay, commissioned the newly constructed Homa Bay Municipal market and officially opened an administration and lecture hall block at Tom Mboya University.

The Head of State promised the region a bag of goodies and pledged to complete projects initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta including constructing a new pier and a fish processing plant.

Also Read: President Ruto Lauds Governor Ayacko For Agreeing To Work With Him, Sends a Message

