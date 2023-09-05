List Of Presidents Attending the Africa Climate Summit in KICC

The Africa Climate Summit (ACS) which is currently ongoing in the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi is being attended by various dignitaries from different continents including a number of head of different states from Africa.

Today marks the second day of the conference which is geared towards achieving sustainable goals and policies in regard to climate change. The following Presidents were in attendance, Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Nana Akufo Addo (Ghana), Azali Assoumani (Comoros), Brahim Ghali (Sahrawi Democratic Republic), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Sale Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan), Mohamed Younis a. Menfi (Libya), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Macky Sall (Senegal), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Dennis Sassou Nguesso (Republic of the Congo), and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Presidents Ismael Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Mahamat Deby (Chad) are expected to jet into the country anytime from today to participate in this continental meeting. United Nations Secretary general Antonio Guterres, and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki are also present, among other heads of delegations.

Soipan Tuya, the Environment Cabinet Secretary, has advocated for the use of nuclear energy to combat climate change in Africa. Tuya stated that climate change is an existential problem that requires immediate action during the awarding of winners of an essay writing competition on nuclear energy in Africa on Monday.

“As a people and a generation, nuclear energy is perhaps Africa’s last best hope to addressing climate change and powering sustainable economic development,” she stated.

The CS stated that under current conditions, nuclear energy is developing as a compelling solution to electricity needs since it provides a clean, reliable, and low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.

Tuya went on to say that nuclear energy has the ability to alleviate Africa’s severe issue of energy poverty, where up to 600 million people lack access to reliable electricity.

