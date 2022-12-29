Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of Uhuru’s Men Who Have Lost Jobs Since Ruto Came to Power

By

Published

mash up

The government transition in the country has continued to claim more casualties, including influential individuals who served in the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

President William Ruto, who had a falling out with his old employer when he was Deputy President, has been purging senior State officials, despite the opposition’s insistence that public officers should not be the victims of succession politics.

Senior public servants, state operatives, and parastatal heads who served during the previous administration have been removed as the Head of State forms his administration.

Francis Muthaura

The former Kenya Revenue Authority board chairperson and ex-Head of Public Service was in November 17 replaced by Eng. Anthony Ng’anga Mwaura after serving for nearly three years. Ng’ang’a previously served as chair of the elections board at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party that propelled Presidnet Ruto to power in the 2022 polls.

Lewis Nguyai

The former chairperson of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) was recently replaced by former Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau. Nguyai was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2021 and took kver from Hannah Muriithi.

David Ngugi

The former chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development board was last week replaced by Former Kenya Defence Forces chief of defence forces Gen (Rtd) Julius Karangi. Karangi previously headed the the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board of Trustees.

Rita Achieng’ Okuthe

The ex-chairperson of the board of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has been replaced by Faith Boinett.  Achieng served in at KPC for nearly 2 years before President Ruto revoked her appointment. 

Other Uhuru Kenyatta appointees who are licking their wounds after President Ruto’s victory in the August 9 elections include former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai,

Also Read: Ruto Appoints Former Chief Justice David Maraga To Chair Task Force on Police Welfare Review

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019