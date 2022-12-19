Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Little Known Details of Meru Deputy Governor Isaac M’Ethingia Who Might Succeed Kawira Mwangaza

By

Published

isaac m ethingia

isaac m ethingia

Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia has started gaining attention following the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

M’Ethingia will automatically become the next Meru County boss if the Senate approves Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment. 

“If a vacancy occurs in the office of county governor, the deputy county governor shall assume office as county governor for the remainder of the term of the county governor,” Article 182 (2) of the Constitution states.

The Meru Deputy Governor who is the son of former Njuri Ncheke chairman Paul M’Ethingia (late) came to the limelight in February this year after he was picked as Ms Mwangaza’s running mate.

He holds a degree in Theology from the Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) and is a Methodist Church minister and former prisons officer.

M’Ethingia who comes from Igembe South, was instrumental in mitigating the political impact of Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, who ran for governor on a UDA ticket and is from the same area.

While speaking to the media after Mwangaza was declared the winner of the August elections,he stated that they were committed to improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society.

“I grew up in a humble family and went to Maua Primary school. After high school, I joined Kenya Prisons Service in 2002 and served for 19 years. I left as senior sergeant and social welfare officer in the prisons,” Mutuma said.

If Kawira Mwangaza’s Impeachment sails through, M’Ethingia will join the likes of James Nyoro (Kiambu), Nairobi’s Anne Kananu, and Wajir’s Ahmed Muktar who became governors after the impeachment of their bosses. 

Other Deputy Governors who took over after their bosses include; Samuel Wamathai (Nyeri), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Prof Hillary Barchok (Bomet), and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira).

Also Read: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza Impeached for the Second Time

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019