Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Looming Showdown in Azimio as Wiper Leaders Demand Raila To Handover the Opposition to Kalonzo

By

Published

WambuaKalonzoRaila

WambuaKalonzoRaila

Wiper Party elected leaders have asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to hand over the opposition leadership to Kalonzo Musyoka as the new year begins.

In a statement issued on Saturday December 31, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said that it was high time that Raila Odinga endorsed Kalonzo for the seat.

Wambua argued that the Azimio camp should begin its 2027 strategy as early as now by picking their flag bearer who will face President Ruto in the next election. 

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” Wambua stated.

The Kitui senator also asked the former Prime Minister to deliver his strongholds regions to Kalonzo.

“I am happy to see the activity by the party leader, but he cannot drop the ball, he should hand it over, not drop it.

” I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January,” Wambua stated.

kalonzo

kalonzo

The Wiper Party’s new irreducible minimums threaten to cause disquiet in the Azimio camp since Raila Odinga has not come clean on whether or not he will face President Ruto again in 2027. 

“I’m not talking about running for president. I am concerned about what happened [in the August 9, 2022 presidential election]. I want the [electoral] systems to be cleaned up.” 

“I don’t have to run for president in 2027. If I don’t run, somebody else would. But I haven’t said I won’t run.” Raila said in a recent interview with Citizen TV. 

Should he decide to run in 2027 it would be his 6th stab at the top seat and would be 82 years old then. 

Also Read: Inside Kalonzo’s Plan To Inherit Raila’s Strong Holds Ahead Of 2027

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019