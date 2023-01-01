Looming Showdown in Azimio as Wiper Leaders Demand Raila To Handover the Opposition to Kalonzo

Wiper Party elected leaders have asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to hand over the opposition leadership to Kalonzo Musyoka as the new year begins.

In a statement issued on Saturday December 31, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said that it was high time that Raila Odinga endorsed Kalonzo for the seat.

Wambua argued that the Azimio camp should begin its 2027 strategy as early as now by picking their flag bearer who will face President Ruto in the next election.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” Wambua stated.

The Kitui senator also asked the former Prime Minister to deliver his strongholds regions to Kalonzo.

“I am happy to see the activity by the party leader, but he cannot drop the ball, he should hand it over, not drop it.

” I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January,” Wambua stated.

The Wiper Party’s new irreducible minimums threaten to cause disquiet in the Azimio camp since Raila Odinga has not come clean on whether or not he will face President Ruto again in 2027.

“I’m not talking about running for president. I am concerned about what happened [in the August 9, 2022 presidential election]. I want the [electoral] systems to be cleaned up.”

“I don’t have to run for president in 2027. If I don’t run, somebody else would. But I haven’t said I won’t run.” Raila said in a recent interview with Citizen TV.

Should he decide to run in 2027 it would be his 6th stab at the top seat and would be 82 years old then.

