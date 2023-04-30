Connect with us

Politics

Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway Closed as 6-Kilometre Crack Renders Road Unsafe

By

Published

Severe crack on Mai Mahiu Narok road 1682848582
Severe crack on Mai Mahiu Narok road 1682848582

The Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway has been closed after a severe crack made the road impassable on Sunday, April 30 morning.

Announcing the closure, the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said that the crack had occurred  six kilometres from Mai Mahiu town towards Narok. The crack had cut across the road making it unsafe for motorists.

Although the cause of the crack is yet to be established, preliminary reports attribute it to the ongoing heavy rains that continue to pound the area. The area has in the past been affected by similar earth movements.

Consequently, KeNHA is advising all road users plying the Mai Mahiu-Narok route to use the following alternative routes, even as it embarks on restoration works at the affected area.

The authority is working round the clock to restore the damaged section of the road,” KeNHA says

