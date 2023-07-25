Maina Njenga Released On Ksh.100k Cash Bail

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has been released on bail of Ksh.100,000 after being held in custody since his arrest on July 19 in the Olosurutia area of Kajiado County.

Alongside him, two others, Peter Kamunya and Felix Lakishe, are also facing charges related to alleged criminal activities.

The charges against Njenga, Kamunya, and Lakishe include five counts of preparing to commit a felony and trafficking narcotic drugs.

Additionally, they are accused of intending to incite violence among the public and organizing an unlawful assembly and procession scheduled to take place within Nairobi city county and other parts of the nation.

According to court documents obtained by Citizen Digital, the trio was found in possession of illegal substances. They were caught with cannabis weighing 1.224 grams, valued at Ksh.36,720, and cocaine weighing 486 grams, with a market value of Ksh.1.944 million.

These narcotics were concealed in plastic bag packages inside a Toyota Hilux Surf registered under the number KCJ 413X.

Furthermore, the documents state that on July 20, the three were found armed with a cache of weapons, including 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus (wooden clubs), and three jembe sticks (hand tools used for farming).

The circumstances surrounding their possession of these weapons led to the allegation of an intent to commit a felony.