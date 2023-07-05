Malala Clarifies His Role in the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet

United Democratic Alliance secretary general Cleophas Malala has defended his attendance at Kenya Kwanza government Cabinet meetings.

Speaking on Wednesday July 5 during an interview with Spice FM, Malalah stated that he took the oath of secrecy to attend the meetings as an advisor to President William Ruto.

“I did not take an oath of office, I took an oath of secrecy. The President needs wisdom and thought it wise that his advisors needed to be with him when he is deliberating on crucial matters of this country,” Malala said.

The former Kakamega Senator went on to explain that he is the Cabinet to ensure the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is implemented by relevant CSs.

“I come in to advise him on matters of politics and to make sure that the manifesto on which we were elected is being implemented by the cabinet.

“Therefore I am there to ensure that whatever we promised is implemented so that we can be politically accountable,” he stated.

The UDA SG also noted that his role is to ensure that President Ruto’s reelection will be smooth in 2027.

“This is because at the end of the day in 2027 we shall go back to the people and the people will ask us to be accountable for our time,” Malala asserted.

He added “The Cabinet Secretaries will not be there campaigning because they won’t have resigned from their seats, they won’t even be allowed to campaign and it is us who will go to the people to seek for our reelection.”

His sentiments come after a Nairobi Lawyer moved to court to challenge President Ruto’s decision to clear Malala, David Ndii, Monica Juma and Hariette Chigai to attend Cabinet Meetings.

The petitioner requested the court to issue an interim order preventing the four from attending Cabinet meetings.

