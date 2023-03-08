Connect with us

Malala Drops Bombshell: Azimio in Talks with Ruto Ahead of Protests

The United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has alleged that Azimio sent representatives to negotiate a handshake with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, Malala claimed that the recent Azimio rallies were a way of requesting a handshake with Ruto. He stated that Azimio’s leaders were still trying to talk with the President as recently as the previous day. However, Malala emphasized that there was no possibility of a handshake with the President and that the only handshake he would have would be with Kenyan citizens and not Raila.

 

“What Azimio is doing is a way to seek a handshake with Ruto. Up to yesterday evening they were sending people to see if they can have a talk with our President.”

.Ruto suggested the establishment of an office for the Leader of Opposition last year, claiming that it would strengthen governance institutions. However, this proposal came under sharp criticism from other leaders who believed that it was a plot to seek a truce with Raila.

 

President Ruto recently claimed that Raila’s political rallies aimed to put him under pressure to accept a handshake with Azimio. However, Raila denied that he wanted a handshake or any negotiations with Ruto.

 

Raila had earlier issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Ruto administration to address concerns such as high living costs, electoral injustice, and an unequal sharing of state jobs. Upon expiry of the ultimatum, Raila asked his supporters to stand firm, and if Ruto failed to heed the demands, they would begin street protests. Raila has been leading a series of anti-government rallies across Kenya, but Ruto insists that he will remain unshaken and continue serving Kenyans.

