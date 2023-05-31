Malala Responds To Azimio’s Midnight Ultimatum

The United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) secretary General Cleophas Malala has revealed that President William Ruto has chosen to disregard Azimio la Umoja’s demands and concentrate on his mandate.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with TV 47 Malala stated that the government cannot take instructions for the opposition.

“Kenya Kwanza is the government, and Azimio should give us space to work on our promises to the people for the next five years,” Malala stated.

“If we do not perform, they have a democratic right to try to unseat us in the next election. But we cannot have the government run by the opposition.”

The UDA secretary general called out the opposition over giving ultimatums to the president saying the threats were becoming habitual.

“You cannot be giving the government midnight ultimatums. Tomorrow you will wake up and find the government working.

“We have no interest in protests, our President has stated it is time to work for the people,” Malala added.

Azimio on Tuesday gave President Ruto until midnight to withdraw the Finance Bill 2023 and come up with a new one that will accommodate the needs of Kenyans.

“It is our position that the Finance Bill 2023 as presently crafted must be withdrawn and replaced by a bill that appreciates the suffering of the people of Kenya are going through.

“The bill must be withdrawn in totality and reintroduced afresh in a manner that is sensitive to the plight of poor Kenyans,” Azimio etated.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition also demanded for the government to agree that all Jubilee Party MPs who have defected to Kenya Kwanza should resign and go for by-elections.

“It is our resolution that other than merely committing not to interfere with the affairs of other parties, Kenya Kwanza must agree that all Jubilee MPs who have defected to Kenya Kwanza, in essence, have to face by-elections in line with the constitution,” Azimio added.

