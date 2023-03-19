Malala threatens to lead UDA members in storming Raila’s Karen home

Cleophas Malala, the Secretary-General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), has threatened to lead party members to storm the Karen home of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader, Raila Odinga, on Monday.

Malala stated that this move was aimed at countering Odinga’s planned mass protests on the same day. He added that he would personally lead UDA members in storming Odinga’s home.

This announcement came just hours after Malala warned that the government would deal with Mr Odinga ruthlessly if the planned protests turned chaotic. The former Kakamega senator has on several occasions warned the public against participating in the planned protests.

Malala has said that the government would deal with Odinga the same way it deals with bandits in Turkana if law and order is broken during his planned demonstrations. He has also accused Odinga of being selfish and fighting only for himself and his children. Malala has urged Kenyans to avoid engaging in the Monday protest. However, Odinga has indicated that protests will continue as planned, and he will not be intimidated to back down.

Odinga has called on his supporters to converge at the Nairobi Central Business District for a mass protest aimed at lowering the cost of living. He has said that protests are enshrined in the constitution and every Kenyan has a right to hold a demonstration. The Nairobi Police Commander has declared the Monday protest illegal and not allowed, warning of dire consequences for those who break the law.