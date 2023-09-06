Connect with us

Malalah, Omanga Go After ODM After Expelling 5 MPs

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has slammed the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) for expelling five Members of Parliament.

Malalah in a statement on his X account on Wednesday, September 6, accused the Raila Odinga-led party of dictatorship.

He said the opposition party dined its members the freedom of thought and association.

“Orange Dictatorship Movement (ODM) where Democracy, freedom of thought and association is a capital offence,” Malalah stated.

Former Nominated MP Millicent Omanga on her party accused the ODM party of profiling only MPs from the Luo community.

“How come ODM party has expelled only Luo leaders yet there are other leaders from other regions aligned to ODM and AZIMIO who are also supporting and working with Kenya Kwanza Government,” she stated.

The ODM Party NEC on Wednesday expelled MPs; Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe (Lang’ata), Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) for associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party.

The committee also accused the five of opposing lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs and directed their names to be removed from the party register.

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposed lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs, be deemed to have resigned from the party.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party,” the party organ stated.

Also Read: Jalang’o Breaks Silence After Being Expelled From ODM Party

