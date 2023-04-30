Malala’s Plan To Join Cabinet Suffers Blow As Ruto’s Key Allies Reject it

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary–General Cleophas Malala’s plan to sit in the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet has been rejected by some of President William Ruto’s close allies.

Some of the key allies argue that the move would breach the constitution, which allows 22 members. Others have stated that President Ruto is not keen on co-opting Malala to the Cabinet.

“The President is not keen on that issue. He wants party affairs to be separate from the government. It is the Parliamentary Group (PG) that the SG attends to discuss party matters,” a close source to President Ruto revealed.

According to National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya, it would be nearly impossible to have Malala sitting in the Cabinet.

“The Cabinet has a definite number and that number has already been attained. I don’t see any possibility of our SG being co-opted,” said the Kilifi North MP.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said the subject is not a priority at the moment and the UDA Party does not need its SG to sit in the Cabinet for the manifesto to be implemented.

“I am not aware of any plans to have the SG sit in the Cabinet. I don’t think it is a priority for us. Kenya Kwanza does not need SG to sit in the Cabinet because we have documents that came from the economic chatters we held with different groups,” said Barasa.

Malala on the other hand is hopeful of being co-opted to Cabinet Meetings, saying President Ruto has the final say.

“The matter is something that is still under consideration. We are looking at the legal provision so that when it is done, it is within the confines of the law,” he said as quoted by the Nation.

