Mama Mboga Who Endorsed President Ruto Cries Foul, Says She Was Used And Dumped 

70-year-old Pauline Waithira who endorsed William Ruto’s bid in the 2022 presidential election is a bitter woman after she was allegedly dumped by the Kenya Kwanza government after giving them political mileage. 

On June 4, 2022 Wathira acted at Ruto’s proxy when he submitted his credentials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance to contest.

She was also on the spot during a UDA town hall meeting in May 2022 where illustrated how the bottom up economic model will benefit ordinary people. 

However in an interview with Nation, Waithira revealed that she is bitter after she marketed the Kenya Kwanza government but she is still living in poverty. 

“I am very angry with politicians who used me for political gain during campaigns and have now abandoned me. I was used to illustrate how poor people will benefit from Ruto’s government through the bottom-up. 

“But even after they won the presidential election, I was not even invited to Kasarani Stadium during the inauguration of President Ruto and his deputy. I spent the whole day crying at home, people were laughing at me,” Waithira said as quoted by Nation.

She accused Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa of ignoring to pick her calls despite being his agent.

Waithira also named CS Moses Kuria and Kiambu MP Machua Waithaka as some of the politicians not returning her calls.

“This is just a small fraction of the people who don’t pick up my calls and when they do, most of them promise to call me back but they don’t,” she added.

Waithira further stated that she believes that boda boda rider Calvin Ochieng who also backed President Ruto and DP Gachagua is languishing in poverty.  


