Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mama Ngina Kenyatta allegedly stranded in Mombasa after security withdrawal

By

Published

Ngina Kenyatta The Richest Woman In Kenya today

Emerging reports have revealed that Mama Ngina Kenyatta has allegedly been withdrawn.
According to unconfirmed reports shared by Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai, Kenya’s first lady is stuck on the streets of Mombasa after her driver and security personnel were withdrawn.

“Security and driver of Mama Ngina Kenyatta, President Uhuru’s mother, has been withdrawn. She is stuck in Mombasa and asking what she has to do with politics. She is wondering if she is also in demonstrations.” Robert Alai wrote.

This comes only a few hours after it was also alleged that the security detail of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta had been withdrawn and that there were no comments on why his security was withdrawn.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019