Mama Ngina Kenyatta allegedly stranded in Mombasa after security withdrawal

Emerging reports have revealed that Mama Ngina Kenyatta has allegedly been withdrawn.

According to unconfirmed reports shared by Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai, Kenya’s first lady is stuck on the streets of Mombasa after her driver and security personnel were withdrawn.

“Security and driver of Mama Ngina Kenyatta, President Uhuru’s mother, has been withdrawn. She is stuck in Mombasa and asking what she has to do with politics. She is wondering if she is also in demonstrations.” Robert Alai wrote.

This comes only a few hours after it was also alleged that the security detail of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta had been withdrawn and that there were no comments on why his security was withdrawn.