Mama Rachel Ruto Urges Women To Form Groups To Benefit From Government Funds

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, on Friday November 3 encouraged women to organize themselves in groups to enjoy Government funds and other financial inclusion platforms like table banking.

The First Lady was speaking during a Women Economic Empowerment meeting in Mikindani, Mombasa County, that was attended by women drawn from Jomvu, Mvita, Likoni, and Changamwe constituencies.

Hon. Aisha Juma, Cabinet Secretary, Gender, Culture, and the Arts, who attended the meeting, said the Government has committed Ksh. 946 Million to be accessed through the Women Enterprise Fund, which is now available to all women digitally through *254#, removing the hurdles women faced when the applications were manual and through intermediaries.

Hon. Zamzam Mohammed, the County Member of Parliament for Mombasa County, requested that the President consider increasing the allocation to the National Government Affirmative Fund to cater for the growing demand amongst women groups.

Mama Rachel Ruto further urged women representatives to champion a national kitchen garden program in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, with a target to supplement the dietary needs of families.

