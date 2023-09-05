Mambo ni Matatu- President Ruto Revisits Phrase in the Africa Climate Summit

President William Ruto has yet again used the common phrase “mambo ni matatu” in the ongoing African Climate Summit (ACS) which is being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

President William Ruto used the phrase in his speech to highlight how African countries may gain easier access to credit.

“While we are thinking about financing in Africa, three things are very important. As they say in Kenya, mambo ni matatu,” he said.

“Speed, scale and affordability are required to ease access to finances by African countries.”

The crowd busted into laughter as locals could relate but the visiting dignitaries were yet to fully understand the meaning behind those words.

The famous ‘Mambo ni matatu” phrase went viral on social media after President Ruto while in his tour of the Western region used it to warn sugar cartels who have been stalling the revamping of Mumias sugar company together with other industries.

“ Kesi watoe na wao wenyewe watoke. Na nimewaambia mambo ni matatu, mkitaka kuniletea kisirani either wahame Kenya, ama nitawaweka jela, ama wasafiri waende mbiguni.”

The famous phrase took a totally different trajectory after Kenyans decided to use it to come up with funny videos and memes that could leave people in deep laughter.

Today marks the second day of the ongoing Africa Climate Summit. A number of Presidents from Africa including the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres among other dignitaries are in attendance.

The conference which is happening just before the COP 28 has an objective of how African countries can come up with sustainable goals and policies in regard to climate change.

