Politics

Man Credits Divine Intervention for Escaping Death in Kisumu Protests

By

Published

othumo
othumo

Ochieng, a 24-year-old man who was shot in the chest during the ongoing Azimio La Umoja demonstrations in Kisumu, Kenya, is recovering well in hospital after undergoing surgery to remove bullet particles from his chest.

Speaking to the press, Ochieng attributed his survival to God and called for a thorough investigation into his shooting to ensure justice.

“Were it not the Almighty God. It would have been a different story. He has saved me from the jaws of death,” he said.

He denied participating in violent protests and stated that he was caught in the melee between police and protesters while returning home from work.

Ochieng has also been questioned by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which is investigating cases of alleged police brutality against citizens during the protests.

Human rights activists have visited him in hospital and called for a thorough probe into the alleged use of excessive force by police during the demonstrations. Ochieng has called on the government to compensate him for the bills he has incurred since the incident.

The Azimio La Umoja demonstrations have been marred by violence and have resulted in the loss of several lives, including a Maseno University student who was shot by police.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has banned the mass action protests in the city following consultations with Azimio top leaders. Human rights defenders have supported the ban, citing the activities of criminal elements who have taken advantage of the protests to terrorize residents, erect illegal roadblocks, and engage in theft and robbery.

