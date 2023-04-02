Man Pleads Guilty to Taking Part in Riot During Raila Odinga’s Protest

A man named Lilyvans Omondi Chaka has pleaded guilty to charges of taking part in a riot, after he was arrested for barricading a section of the Outering road in Nairobi during protests called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The incident occurred on March 27th, and the protesters had blocked the Donholm Roundabout while another group was proceeding to Tassia stage along Outering road to erect another roadblock and light fires.

Mr. Chaka was arrested while he was preparing to set tyres on fire.

The court heard that authorities received information that young men were gathering within Tassia and Mukuru kwa Njenga slums to engage in opposition protests. Upon arrival, the rioters began hurling stones at the officers who had rushed to the scene.

Mr. Chaka was then escorted to Embakasi police station where investigations were conducted and charges were proposed against him.

More than 70 supporters of Mr. Odinga were also rounded up and charged with taking part in unlawful processions in Nairobi’s Eastlands areas on Monday.

Five of them were jailed for 30 days or had the option of paying a fine of Sh500 after pleading guilty to the charges. The rest denied the charges, and Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia released them on a bond of Sh2000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh1000. The cases will be mentioned on April 12th.

The incident has raised the number of Mr. Odinga’s supporters charged with taking part in riots to 86. The suspects were mostly arrested in Mathare slums, Ruaraka, Kariobangi, and Huruma.

The court has scheduled Mr. Chaka’s sentencing for April 13th. The police officers who had been listed as witnesses in the case will not be required to testify as the suspect pleaded guilty to the charges.