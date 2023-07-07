Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Man steals the show in Turkana Saba Saba protests

By

Published

turuuu
turuuu

Several protesters were arrested in Lodwar Town, Turkana by police officers during the Saba Saba Day demonstrations.

The protesters were advocating for lower prices of essential commodities, specifically flour and sugar. In a video clip that circulated, one protester can be heard chanting, “We want prices of flour and sugar to come down.”

However, instead of engaging with the demonstrators, the police officers forcefully dragged them and loaded them into a police vehicle.

The actions of the police officers were captured on camera and raised concerns about the use of excessive force.

Similar scenes unfolded in Nairobi, where dozens of people were arrested along Harambee Avenue at the start of the rally.

Plainclothes police officers apprehended the protesters and forcefully loaded them into police vehicles. Prior to the arrests, the police used tear gas to disperse the gathering crowd.

The supporters of the Azimio movement, advocating for political change, were met with tear gas as they proceeded towards Central Park.

Live footage showed clouds of tear gas and demonstrators attempting to cover their faces to mitigate the effects. Some protesters even used their sweaters to cover tear gas canisters to block the gas from spreading further.

The arrests and use of tear gas have sparked concerns about the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

Human rights organizations have called for an investigation into the conduct of the police officers involved and the respect for citizens’ rights to protest peacefully.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019