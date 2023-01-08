Mandera Senator Ali Roba Accuses Cs Kindiki & Duale Of Withdrawing Security in By-Election Drama

United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki and his Defense counterpart Aden Duale of intimidating him during Garissa Township by-election last week. .

Speaking on Saturday January 7 to the press, Roba accused Duale and Kindiki of withdrawing his security detail to frustrate him from campaigning for his candidate.

The Kenya Kwanza allied Senator claimed that the CSs should take full responsibility for any threatening incident in his life.

“They had to influence the removal of security from myself including all my houses and it is very sad. I am 100 percent sure the president is not aware.” Ali Roba said.

“They must be prepared to take full responsibility should any eventuality touching on my security happen anywhere in this country or outside this country as it is. The former Mandera Governor added.

Roba further stated that despite his tense relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the latter didn’t withdraw his security detail in any capacity.

“What we exercised as UDM is our democratic right. Uhuru could not touch my security based on the threats we face in our region,” Roba stated.

In the Thursday Garissa Town by-election, UDA’s Dekow Mohamed won the seat with 11,572 votes. UDM’s Nasir Mohamed came second in the by-election after garnering 8,158 votes,

A group of politicians from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have accused the UDA’s elections board of secretly working in order to win the by-election.

“It must never be seen that the President is struggling in his stronghold, and I blame the projections on the UDA party. The elections board must be reconstituted.

“The reason we have an MP, a woman representative in (President William) Ruto’s stronghold elected on an independent ticket, is based on mismanagement,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senate Contender in the last week’s by election, Tim Kipchumba stated.

