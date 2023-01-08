Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mandera Senator Ali Roba Accuses Cs Kindiki & Duale Of Withdrawing Security in By-Election Drama

By

Published

images 7

Photo of Mandera Senator Ali Roba. Image Courtesy. 

United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki and his Defense counterpart Aden Duale of intimidating him during Garissa Township by-election last week. .

Speaking on Saturday January 7 to the press, Roba accused Duale and Kindiki of withdrawing his security detail to frustrate him from campaigning for his candidate.

The Kenya Kwanza allied Senator claimed that the CSs should take full responsibility for any threatening incident in his life.

“They had to influence the removal of security from myself including all my houses and it is very sad. I am 100 percent sure the president is not aware.” Ali Roba said. 

“They must be prepared to take full responsibility should any eventuality touching on my security happen anywhere in this country or outside this country as it is.  The former Mandera Governor added. 

Roba further stated that despite his tense relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, the latter didn’t withdraw his security detail in any capacity.

“What we exercised as UDM is our democratic right. Uhuru could not touch my security based on the threats we face in our region,” Roba stated.

In the Thursday Garissa Town by-election, UDA’s Dekow Mohamed won the seat with 11,572 votes. UDM’s Nasir Mohamed came second in the by-election after garnering 8,158 votes,

A group of politicians from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have accused the UDA’s elections board of secretly working in order to win the by-election.

“It must never be seen that the President is struggling in his stronghold, and I blame the projections on the UDA party. The elections board must be reconstituted. 

“The reason we have an MP, a woman representative in (President William) Ruto’s stronghold elected on an independent ticket, is based on mismanagement,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senate Contender in the last week’s by election, Tim Kipchumba stated.

Also Read: UDA Wins Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa Township & Kandara By-Elections 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019