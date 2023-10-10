Manyora Explains Why Gachagua, Kalonzo Should Be Worried Of Ruto’s Nyanza Tour

Political analyst Herman Manyora has alleged that there could be a secreted deal between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday during a radio interview Manyora said Deputy President Rigathi Gavhagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka should be worried over the deal.

“Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka should be very afraid, they are on the outside. There is a deal between Raila and Ruto. Looking at the Nyanza tour, what plays out confirms some things people have been feeling, that Raila and Ruto have a deal,” Manyora stated.

The renowned political commentator opined that Ruto’s development tour to the Nyanza region last week made it clear that something took place between him and the former prime minister.

“That kind of thing that played out could not easily have played out if Raila had not given his note. Something has taken place and I have no doubt that the casualties will be Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua,” Manyora added.

President Ruto on Saturday described Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga as his ally raising eyebrows among Azimio and Kenya Kwanza supporters.

“Si ata nyinyi mnajua nilikuwa mtu wa baba. Ili raila aitwe former Prime Minister, hiyo kiti nani alimtafutia. Si ni mimi na watu wengine.Sasa siku ile nilikuwa mtu wa baba, lakini sahi mimi ni rais, baba amekuwa mtu wangu,” he stated.

DP Gachagua on the other hand has maintained that his relationship with President Ruto is still intact.

“President William Ruto and I are joined at the hip. We talk daily. My relationship with the President is top-notch,” Gachagua said on Friday.