Manyora Goes After President Over Opening Office in Nyeri

Political analyst Herman Manyora has chided President William Ruto over opening a regional UDA Office in Nyeri County.

Manyora in a statement on Sunday, September 10 said the Head of State should focus on national matters and leave the rest to other leaders.

“The president should only deal with national issues. Like opening a national UDA office. Haya mambo madogo madogo aachie viongozi mashinani,” Manyora wrote on his X account.

President Ruto opened the UDA office in Nyeri on Saturday while in the company of his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, UDA secretary General Cleophas Malala among other leaders.

He also called for the merger of Kenya Kwanza affiliated parties to form a big national party saying this will strengthen the UDA party to cater to the interest of the people.

“We are going to make sure that we build a national party that is going to unite the country, communities, and interests from every corner so that we can eliminate the politics of ethnicity in Kenya and change it to the politics of parties around issues that will drive the country into prosperity into the future,” Ruto said.

President Ruto also announced that they will hold elections in December to elect party officials.

“All members of UDA will have elections in December. We are going to announce the timetable for elections in December so that we can build the party as an institution of governance,” Ruto said.

