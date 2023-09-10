Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Manyora Goes After President Over Opening Office in Nyeri

By

Published

manyora

manyora

Political analyst Herman Manyora has chided President William Ruto over opening a regional UDA Office in Nyeri County.

Manyora in a statement on Sunday, September 10 said the Head of State should focus on national matters and leave the rest to other leaders.

“The president should only deal with national issues. Like opening a national UDA office. Haya mambo madogo madogo aachie viongozi mashinani,” Manyora wrote on his X account.

President Ruto opened the UDA office in Nyeri on Saturday while in the company of his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, UDA secretary General Cleophas Malala among other leaders.

FB IMG 1694276793234

He also called for the merger of Kenya Kwanza affiliated parties to form a big national party saying this will strengthen the UDA party to cater to the interest of the people.

“We are going to make sure that we build a national party that is going to unite the country, communities, and interests from every corner so that we can eliminate the politics of ethnicity in Kenya and change it to the politics of parties around issues that will drive the country into prosperity into the future,” Ruto said.

President Ruto also announced that they will hold elections in December to elect party officials.

“All members of UDA will have elections in December. We are going to announce the timetable for elections in December so that we can build the party as an institution of governance,” Ruto said.

Also Read: Ruto Announces Date For UDA Elections 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020