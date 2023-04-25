Martha Karua close ally joins Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando wa Kabando has switched allegiance from Azimio to President William Ruto’s camp. Kabando stated that he wishes to change his political stance and support President Ruto to spur the nascent democracy.

He said that he has remained supportive of Raila Odinga’s grievances in the hope that the intense lobby for a public-interest agenda is center stage, but he realized that the maandamano’s main goal is a share in government, which he holds a contrary position.

Kabando spoke out against the renewed calls for demonstrations, which he said are an attempt by the opposition to get a share of power in the government. He further alleged that it’s becoming clear that Raila’s maandamano will inevitably cause Ruto to submit a handshake/govt. It’ll be a big loss to democracy. He also urged the opposition to stick to its position and refrain from attempting to force its way into any power-sharing arrangements.

Kabando said that his decision was best suited in a way that would offer him peace of mind. However, he noted that his loyalty towards Raila was unmatched in that Ruto offered him a direct UDA ticket, which he declined. He also alleged that Former President Uhuru Kenyatta offered him a Jubilee ticket plus millions of shillings, which he profusely refused.

