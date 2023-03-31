Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Martha Karua Dismisses Police Statement on Azimio La Umoja Protests

By

Published

martha karua 1 800x450 1

Martha Karua, the leader of the Narc Kenya party, has dismissed a statement from the National Police Service condemning the violent attacks on police officers, members of the public, and the destruction of property during the demonstrations by Azimio la Umoja supporters.

The police had strongly condemned what they termed as acts of violence and vandalism during the demonstrations and warned that those responsible would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

However, in response, Karua accused police officers and goons hired by government operatives of being responsible for the damage and injuries. She further tweeted that the police attack citizens and leaders during peaceful demonstrations with the intention of inflicting harm and creating an opportunity for goons to loot, and then blame it on peaceful demonstrators.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has also criticized the police, condemning the excessive use of force on protesters, as well as the attack on journalists and members of his entourage.

He maintained that the demonstration would continue regardless and that they had the right to demand a forensic audit of the server to resolve the matter once and for all.

The Azimio demonstrations have been ongoing for three days, with the entourage holding stopovers in various areas before heading to the planned rally at Jacaranda grounds.

However, trouble started as the procession left Kware area to join Outer Ring Road, with police vehicles blocking their way, including water cannons, forcing the motorcade to stop briefly before changing course.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019