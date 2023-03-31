Martha Karua Dismisses Police Statement on Azimio La Umoja Protests

Martha Karua, the leader of the Narc Kenya party, has dismissed a statement from the National Police Service condemning the violent attacks on police officers, members of the public, and the destruction of property during the demonstrations by Azimio la Umoja supporters.

The police had strongly condemned what they termed as acts of violence and vandalism during the demonstrations and warned that those responsible would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

However, in response, Karua accused police officers and goons hired by government operatives of being responsible for the damage and injuries. She further tweeted that the police attack citizens and leaders during peaceful demonstrations with the intention of inflicting harm and creating an opportunity for goons to loot, and then blame it on peaceful demonstrators.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has also criticized the police, condemning the excessive use of force on protesters, as well as the attack on journalists and members of his entourage.

He maintained that the demonstration would continue regardless and that they had the right to demand a forensic audit of the server to resolve the matter once and for all.

The Azimio demonstrations have been ongoing for three days, with the entourage holding stopovers in various areas before heading to the planned rally at Jacaranda grounds.

However, trouble started as the procession left Kware area to join Outer Ring Road, with police vehicles blocking their way, including water cannons, forcing the motorcade to stop briefly before changing course.