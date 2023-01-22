Martha Karua Issues Demands to IEBC Ahead on Monday’s Kamukunji Rally 

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has made new demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), regarding the outcome of the August 2022 elections.

In a statement on Sunday January 22, the Azimio la Umoja principal demanded for the opening of IEBC servers for Kenyans to know what really happened during the August 9, 2022, general election.

“The truth shall not be forgotten, shall not and cannot be buried, the truth will always, and that time is now.

“Kenyans have a right to information, the truth lies in the servers, those doubting the whistle-blower’s data should demand servers be laid bare,” Karua demanded.

She explained that the opening of the IEBC servers was the only way Kenya can get to the bottom of the matter and free Kenya once and for all.

“The records belong to us and all power is exercised by each and every office on our behalf, so IEBC should listen and open the servers,” she stated.

The Azimio camp had on January 18, revealed that it has evidence on how Raila Odinga was rigged out in the 2022 election.

“We now have evidence that there was voter manipulation within the Mt Kenya region. We have been given the proof by a non-profit organization that partners with pro-democracy leaders across Africa,” Jeremiah Kioni claimed.

The opposition camp is on Monday set to hold a mega rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi to give direction over the rigging claims.

“Upon arrival, Mr. Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistle blower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” a statement from Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango stated.

