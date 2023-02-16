Martha Karua now questions MCK’s credibility over raid on Matiang’i’s home

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is facing questions over its credibility after it issued a statement asking several media houses to provide proof of the alleged raid on the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i on February 8, 2023.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has suggested that the council is a surrogate of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), raising concerns about the impartiality of the media regulatory body.

The MCK has requested actual footage collected by media crews at the scene of the alleged raid and the identity of the editors/reporters who were sent there.

The council has expressed concern over the non-availability of photographs or videos taken from the alleged raid, which it says presents a serious moral and ethical dilemma for the media.

The disputed reports of the alleged raid have caused confusion and controversy in the country.

The DCI and the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, have denied the raid ever happened and accused Matiang’i of stage-managing the whole thing. However, on February 15, 2023, it was again reported that the police raided the home of the former CS, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the matter.