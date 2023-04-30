Martha Karua reacts to Ruto’s ‘watajua hawajui’ remarks

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has expressed her dissatisfaction with the remarks made by President William Ruto on Saturday, where he stated that he is the Commander-in-Chief.

Ruto had warned the opposition against causing destruction during their planned Tuesday protests, stating that he was ready to use his power and full force to protect the life and property of all Kenyans.

Karua argued that Ruto’s comments were in contempt of the Kenyan Constitution, and that it demonstrated ignorance on the part of the President.

“Amazing display of ignorance, contempt for the constitution and laws of Kenya,” Karua said.

She also criticized Ruto for using inflammatory language that could incite violence.

The President had accused the opposition of trying to force their way into the government through protests. He also expressed his frustration with the opposition leaders for despising him despite his leniency towards them.

“I am the commander in chief, nyinyi mtajua hamjui…hakuna mali ya wananchi itaharibika tena, hakuna biashara ya mkenya itaharibika tena,” Ruto retorted.

The President who spoke in Kakamega on Saturday said he has been lenient to the Opposition leaders by giving in to their demands but they have gone ahead to despise him.

“Hawa watu wawache mchezo, si tulimaliza uchaguzi? Si hawa watu ni madharau wanajaribu kunionyesha,” he posed.