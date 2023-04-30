Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Martha Karua reacts to Ruto’s ‘watajua hawajui’ remarks

By

Published

martha karua 1 800x450 1

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has expressed her dissatisfaction with the remarks made by President William Ruto on Saturday, where he stated that he is the Commander-in-Chief.

Ruto had warned the opposition against causing destruction during their planned Tuesday protests, stating that he was ready to use his power and full force to protect the life and property of all Kenyans.

Karua argued that Ruto’s comments were in contempt of the Kenyan Constitution, and that it demonstrated ignorance on the part of the President.

“Amazing display of ignorance, contempt for the constitution and laws of Kenya,” Karua said.

She also criticized Ruto for using inflammatory language that could incite violence.

The President had accused the opposition of trying to force their way into the government through protests. He also expressed his frustration with the opposition leaders for despising him despite his leniency towards them.

“I am the commander in chief, nyinyi mtajua hamjui…hakuna mali ya wananchi itaharibika tena, hakuna biashara ya mkenya itaharibika tena,” Ruto retorted.

The President who spoke in Kakamega on Saturday said he has been lenient to the Opposition leaders by giving in to their demands but they have gone ahead to despise him.

“Hawa watu wawache mchezo, si tulimaliza uchaguzi? Si hawa watu ni madharau wanajaribu kunionyesha,” he posed.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019