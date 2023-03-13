Connect with us

Mass action will not lower cost of fuel, Kiraitu tells Raila

kiraitu

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has taken a jibe at leaders in the Azimio movement, including Raila Odinga, for calling for mass action over the high cost of living in Kenya. Speaking during a church service in Tharaka Nithi county on Sunday, Kiraitu argued that the price of oil, which the Azimio movement has cited as a reason for their street protests, is beyond the control of the government.

“The price of oil is not determined in Kenya, we buy oil from outside. No matter how long you demonstrate, be it months or years, the Arabs selling oil are not even aware there are protests here,” Kiraitu said.

Raila Odinga launched the Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD) in Nairobi on Thursday to pressure the government to address rising costs of living in the country. He called for mass action, starting on March 20, as a message to President William Ruto’s regime that Kenyans are tired of false promises.

However, Kiraitu scorned at the declaration, saying street protests in Nairobi will have absolutely no impact on oil prices on the global market. He pledged his support for President Ruto and commended him for taking steps to address the fuel issue by sending someone to the Gulf.

