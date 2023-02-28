Connect with us

Politics

Massive protests erupt in Nairobi over Chinese business takeover

By

Published

teargas
teargas

It is reported that on February 28th, hundreds of traders held protests in Nairobi’s central business district, claiming that Chinese businesspeople had infiltrated the Kenyan market and driven them out of business. The traders, who were drawn from downtown centers, claimed that the Chinese traders were offering goods at extremely low prices, which made it difficult for them to compete.

According to Peris, an electronics dealer at Nyamakima, the Chinese traders were playing the role of both manufacturers and sellers, which was not fair. In Kenya, they should only act as distributors and retailers, and not take over the entire supply chain.

The police had to intervene to stop the protests, as the traders attempted to hold demonstrations on major roads such as Haile Selassie Avenue. The protests came after the temporary closure of China Square, a major store on Thika Superhighway that offers discounted goods.

