Politics

Matatus Now Allowed On Nairobi Expressway:Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

expressway
The government has announced the lifting of the suspension on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) using the Nairobi Expressway, effective immediately.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stated that the decision aims to boost mobility across the city.

The ban on PSVs accessing the expressway had been implemented in July 2022 due to an increase in road accidents caused by these vehicles.

However, with the goal of making Kenya a global leader in transport and logistics and driving sustainable economic development, the government has now decided to reverse the restriction.

The lifting of the ban comes after chaotic scenes and acts of vandalism took place on Mombasa Road and the Expressway during anti-government protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

These protests were held in response to the high cost of living in the country.

Violent demonstrations erupted in various parts of the country, including the capital Nairobi, with police responding by using live ammunition, tear gas, and water cannons.

Along Mombasa Road, protesters damaged metal grills and flower pots along the Expressway and pelted stones at motorists. This resulted in the road being impassable for several hours, and during the confrontation, police were forced to shoot three individuals.

Tragically, the protests led to the loss of at least seven lives, including police officers, and left dozens injured.

