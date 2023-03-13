Matiang’i and CS Machogu Meet in Nairobi Hotel Ahead of President Ruto’s Kisii Tour 

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Sunday held a meeting with other Gusii leaders at a Nairobi Hotel.

The meeting which was chaired by Machogu was aimed at uniting the Gusii community irrespective of political affiliations.

The meeting was also attended by Solicitor General Nominee Shadrack Mose, former Deputy Majority leader Jimmy Angwenyi and businessman John Simba.

The meeting comes days after CS Machogu stated that he would consolidate all Gusii leaders and discuss development ahead of President William Ruto’s tour to the region later this month.

“I will meet and have discussions with all our leaders. We are working as a team to achieve our development goals. Nobody will be left out. Those interested in politicking will have themselves to blame,” Machogu stated.

He added,” No region will be left out, our two counties will have a share of the national cake.”

The Sunday meeting also marked Matiang’i’s first appearance since visiting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road last week.

The incident saw a section of Gusii leaders call for the Ruto regime to respect the former CS.

“It is not fair to parade outgoing government officials before cameras in the name of carrying out investigations. Let us have some respect for those who have such offices.” Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka stated.

According to the DCI, Matiang’i would be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home.

His file has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji Who will determine if he will charge the former CS or not.

