Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Matiang’i and CS Machogu Meet in Nairobi Hotel Ahead of President Ruto’s Kisii Tour 

By

Published

20230313 081530

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Sunday held a meeting with other Gusii leaders at a Nairobi Hotel. 

The meeting which was chaired by Machogu was aimed at uniting the Gusii community irrespective of political affiliations. 

The meeting was also attended by Solicitor General Nominee Shadrack Mose, former Deputy Majority leader Jimmy Angwenyi and businessman John Simba.

The meeting comes days after CS Machogu stated that he would consolidate all Gusii leaders and discuss development ahead of President William Ruto’s tour to the region later this month. 

“I will meet and have discussions with all our leaders. We are working as a team to achieve our development goals. Nobody will be left out. Those interested in politicking will have themselves to blame,” Machogu stated.

He added,” No region will be left out, our two counties will have a share of the national cake.” 

The Sunday meeting also marked Matiang’i’s first appearance since visiting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road last week. 

20230313 081557

The incident saw a section of Gusii leaders call for the Ruto regime to respect the former CS.

“It is not fair to parade outgoing government officials before cameras in the name of carrying out investigations. Let us have some respect for those who have such offices.” Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka stated.

According to the DCI, Matiang’i would be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home.

His file has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji Who will determine if he will charge the former CS or not. 

Also Read: Details of Uhuru’s Phone Call That Saved Matiang’i From DCI

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019