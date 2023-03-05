Connect with us

Matiang’i Silently Returns To Kenya Ahead Of His DCI Summon 

Matiangi 8

Matiang’i

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has jetted back into the country after a two-week visit to the United Kingdom. 

According to sources the former CS jetted back to the country at 10:00 pm on Saturday night aboard KLM Flight 0566. 

Matiang’i is on Monday March 6 expected to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu Road. 

Matiang’i is being questioned by the DCI regarding the alleged February police raid on his residence.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Sang issued an order compelling Matiang’i to appear at DCI headquarters on the grounds that he may have disseminated false information regarding the alleged police raid that occurred two weeks ago.

“I have reasons to believe that you, Dr. Fred Matiangi, the former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Co-ordination, is connected to the offence or has information which can assist me in my investigations,” the summon read. 

Matiang’i’s lawyer Danstan Omari defended him, claiming that the DCI did not follow the proper procedures for summons service, noting that neither the former CS nor his legal representatives had received such an order.

“A summon must be served in person to the person it is targeting. Show me a summon that has been served to Dr. Fred Matiang’i and he or his advocate has put a signature there.” Said Omari. 

The former CS is also under probe by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over his wealth. 

EACC last week wrote to the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei seeking information about the wealth declaration of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary. 

Also Read: “Some People Are Cowards” Gachagua Explains Why Matiang’i Fled Out The Country 

