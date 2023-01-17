Connect with us

Politics

Mbadi Explains Why ODM MPs Refused To Meet President Ruto in Nairobi Before His Nyanza Tour

By

Published

Untitled design 6 og image

Orange Democratic Party (ODM) chairman John Mbadi has revealed that Nyanza leaders refused to meet with President Ruto at State House before he toured their backyard. 

Speaking on Monday, the nominated MP disclosed that they instead met with Interior PS Raymond Omollo and made the preparations ahead of the president’s tour.

“A change of heart from where… I don’t think there’s a change of heart. This is the first time Ruto is making an official visit to Nyanza as a president and he invited leaders from the region he was visiting.I was invited to the functions in Homa Bay. We made preparatory meetings here in Nairobi together with PS Interior,” Mbadi told Spice FM.

“I led the MPs from Homa Bay. We met with him (PS Omollo) and we were to meet the President here in Nairobi but we politely requested that we meet in Homa Bay and that was granted. We asked for one hour, we were given two,” He added.

Mbadi revealed that the meeting was centered on the development of Homa Bay County.

“We presented a memorandum through our governor and I think the same was replicated in other counties,” he stated.

FB IMG 1673690547836

File Image of President Ruto in Homa Bay

President William Ruto on Friday and Saturday toured the Nyanza region where he launched development projects.

He went on to outline his plan for the region and the country, stating that he will work for everyone, both those who voted for him and those who did not.

The President also promised to work with all elected leaders to improve Kenyans’ lives.

“We are done with politics. It is time to focus on development and I am ready to work all elected leaders in this region,” Ruto said while addressing residents in Homabay town. 

Also Read: List of Goodies President Ruto Received During His Homa Bay Visit

