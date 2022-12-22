Meet Kenya’s First Female Member Of Parliament Grace Onyango

Grace Monica Akech Onyango is a pioneer figure who set the standard for her peers in the Kenyan politics. She was the first woman elected to Parliament in post- independence Kenya, the first female mayor of Kisumu, the first woman to serve as acting deputy speaker, and the first woman Assistant Commissioner of the Girl Guide Association.

Currently in her late 90s, she has retired from active politics and established the Grace Onyango Foundation in her honor.

Born in the 1920s Grace was the second born of nine children to be born in Sakwa. She went to Ng’ iya Girls School before joining Vihiga Teachers Training College.

After obtaining her teaching certification, she taught at her alma mater, Ng’iya, for three years before beginning her career at Vihiga Teachers Training College.

In 1965 she was elected as the mayor of Kisumu following the death of Mathias Ondieki.

During the campaigns, two women withdrew from the race citing abuse from their male competitors, but Nya’Bungu (Daughter of the Bush), as she was affectionately known, persisted and defeated all six of her male competitors.

When she entered politics as a Kisumu Central ward councillor, there were almost no women working as civil servants or in government offices, not even as sweepers.

She advocated for more opportunities for women, stating that a deceased male employee’ s widow or daughter should be hired.

She went on to win the Kisumu Town parliamentary seat in 1969 after defeating a number of male opponents.

During her time as a member of Parliament, she was renowned for her bold statements and fearless confrontations with male colleagues.

The former Kisumu Town Member of Parliament is also credited with Africanizing Kisumu towns by naming them after prominent Africans such as Paul Mbuya, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Milton Obote. Additionally, she advocated for the elimination of bicycle taxes.

She left politics in 1983 after Losing her seat to the late Dr. Robert Ouko.

