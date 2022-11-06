Meet President William Ruto’s Powerful Economic Advisory Council

President William Ruto has picked a team of brilliant economic minds who will help him implement the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and lift the ailing Kenyan economy.

KDRTV looks into the little known details of the members in the economic council.

Dr David Ndii

The renowned economist is the chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA). Before his appointment, Dr Ndii served as an economic advisor to the Government of Rwanda and led the NARC Economic Recovery Strategy (ERS) taskforce which was widely credited with the post-2003 economic recovery in Kenya.

Ndii boasts a Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Nairobi, a Doctorate and Master’s degree in economics from the University of Oxford.

Dr Kamau Thugge

The former Treasury PS is the President’s Senior advisor and head of fiscal affairs & budget policy. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, USA, a Master’s in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, USA and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Colorado College, USA.

Dr Augustine Cheruiyot

He is the Senior Advisor and Head of the Economic Transformation Secretariat. The economist was William Ruto’s chief advisor on agriculture and food security during the campaigns leading to the August 9 polls.

Dr Nancy Laibuni

Dr Laibuni is a member in the President’s Council of Advisors. She holds a Ph.D. from Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany. She previously worked as the Kenya Institute for Policy Public Research and Analysis (KIPPRA).

Adan Mohamed

The former Industrialization CS was recently appointed to the committee. He is among the five Uhuru CSs who served him during the whole of his 10-year tenure.

Prof Vincent Machuki

The strategic management scholar boasts a Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics from Moi University, an MBA, and a Ph.D. degree in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.

Mohammed Hassan

Hassan has over 21 years of expertise in the regional and global capital markets and has held a number of executive positions.

He previously served as the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Kenya. Hassan has also held the positions of Chairman of Kenya National Trading Corporation and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dyer and Blair Investment Bank.

