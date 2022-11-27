Miguna Breaks Silence after Azimio Hinted at Mass Action Over the Removal of Four IEBC Officials

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has termed Azimio leaders’ plan to call their supporters to demonstrate as a move to seek sympathy and attention ahead of 2027.

In a statement on his social media platforms, the firebrand lawyer urged the police to escort the demonstrators should they decide to demonstrate in the Kenyan streets.

“When the Azimio desperados call for mass action, they are looking for attention and sympathy. They hope to be clobbered. Instead, the police should offer them escort and protection and let them demonstrate. Conman Raila Odinga won’t even attend. And it will be over in 2 days!” Miguna remarked.

His remarks come after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hinted at calling his supporters across the country for mass action over the ongoing process to kick out four IEBC commissioners who opposed the August 9 General Election presidential results.

Raila has insisted that Azimio would go to any length to prevent the removal of the four commissioners, including organizing a mass protest.

President William Ruto on the other hand has vowed to punish the four commissioners; Juliana Cherera, Justus Chang’aya, Irene Masit, and Wanderi Kamau for attempting to subvert the will of Kenyans during the August 9 elections.

“The lords of impunity, who destroyed oversight institutions using the handshake fraud, should allow parliament to hold rogue officials who put the nation in danger by subverting the democratic will of the people to be held to account,” Ruto Twitted on Friday, November 25.

This has resulted in a bitter political battle between the Head of State and Opposition chief leader Raila Odinga.

The crux of their conflict revolves around Ruto’s plot to remove four IEBC commissioners who rejected the presidential election results on August 9, and Kenya Kwanza’s plan to raid the opposition.

