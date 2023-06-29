Miguna Drags Raila Into Gaucho’s Attack During Azimio Rally

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has accused Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga of being the mastermind behind Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho’s attack on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday June 28, Miguna said he will wait to see if the Azimio leadership will visit Gaucho at hospital the way they stood with ex-mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

“Raila Odinga’s fingerprints are all over this. Let’s see if the conman visits Gaucho in hospital and pay his medical bills – the way they do to Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga. Before this, Gaucho had loudly complained about double standards,” he stated.

Gaucho on Wednesday revealed that he is in the hospital after he was attacked by unknown armed men.

The Bunge la Wananchi president claimed he was on his way to the Azimio rally when he was attacked.

“Yesterday I was attacked by an unknown group of armed men on my way to the Kamukunji rally but I thank God I was able to escape after sustaining serious injuries. I am currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

Gaucho on June 7 denied reports that he is a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition saying he only worked with Azimio leaders since they shared the same vision on issues affecting Kenyans.

“What made me work with Azimio is the issues affecting Kenyans, I am the bunge president in fact I am the one who started the anti-government protests with people from bunge la mwananchi and Azimio joined us,” he stated.

Gaucho at the same time said he is ready to meet with President William Ruto and discuss issues about the welfare of the youth.

“When he (President Ruto) calls me, I will meet him because the Azimio leader is Raila Odinga. I am just the ghetto president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he added.

