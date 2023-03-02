Miguna Issues Advice To Raila Over Planned Demonstrations 

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has advised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga against holding mass demonstrations.

In an Update via Twitter on Thursday March 2, Miguna urged Raila to instead form a shadow cabinet to check the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet.

“Free advice to conman Raila Odinga and his dying army. Form a Shadow Cabinet with each appointee assigned to a specific ministry and department. Have them CHECK the Kenya Kwanza administration as you prepare for 2032. Stop wasting time with maandamano!,” Miguna stated.

Raila on Wednesday February 22 threatened to lead mass demonstrations if President William Ruto does not deal with his demands within 14 days.

We have been talking about the rising cost of basic commodities like unga, electricity, diesel, petrol sugar, milk among others for far too long. We have complained about raising taxes and we have lately talked about children dropping out of school for lack of fees. Withdrawal of subsidies on food and education in a middle of a drought and famine was a reckless move. Subsidies must be restored, and the price of basic commodities and taxes must come down in the next 14 days,” Raila stated.

The ODM leader also demanded the ongoing process of reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be halted.

Raila further asked for the IEBC servers to be opened and audited by reputable firms.

“Servers must be opened and audited under offices of reputable firms or organizations failure to which we shall lead the people to restore their authority and voice,” Raila demanded.

He added, “If demands are not heeded within 14 days, we shall lead Kenyans to mass action across the country to restore sanity.”

